Millwall boss comments on away performances

GARY Rowett believes that there’s no difference in the way that Millwall approach home and away games despite their current winless run.

The Lions are still looking for their first away victory of the season, having not won on the road since the start of March, although they’ve faced some of the toughest sides in the division in the first weeks of the current campaign.

While the results have been disappointing, there have been positive signs for Rowett’s side to build on, and he believes that they can do this when they face their next away game after the international break.

“There’s not a different approach, I just think that we’ve not played with the same pressure and quality away from home,” he explained.

“A lot of that is down to your fans, a lot of that is down to why, on a whole, teams have a better home record. You don’t change the 11 players in a week, do you? So the reality is that there’s an impetus that home fans give you, that ability to put pressure on the opponent and the psychological effect of playing away from home for certain teams.

“All that means is that we have to go and be a bit braver in terms of the way we play, whether that’s on the ball of off the ball. I think that in certain areas of the Norwich game I was much more pleased, in the second half of the Sheffield United game I was really pleased, at the end point of the Swansea game I was really pleased, parts of Burnley I was very pleased.

“It’s about putting it together and adding the gloss on top. It won’t be long before we win our first away game.”

