Millwall manager admits transfer window relief

GARY Rowett is pleased that the transfer window is closed and he can finally focus purely on football.

The Millwall boss has regularly referred to the summer transfer window as one of the most stressful aspects of being a manager, especially with his side being particularly active in the market in the last three months.

Nonetheless, he doesn’t believe that the end of the window will change his approach regarding the players he has at his disposal, although he admits that there’s a more secure at the club feeling now that he knows there won’t be any more ins or outs until January at the earliest.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a different approach,” Rowett argued.

“It puts a line in the sand, it means that this is our squad and this is what we’re working with.

“I think most managers will say the same. That transfer window period always feels like there’s a little bit of flux, there’s always that feeling that nothing’s complete.

“I think it’s nice when the window shuts that you can feel ‘right, let’s get on with the season, let’s crack on’. Whether that be players that might feel like someone’s come in to take their place or players who feel like they need to move on. When the window’s shut, you’re done.

“There’s that feeling of ‘let’s move forward and really focus more on the work ahead.’ I think it’s quite nice for it to happen. It always feels like there’s a long period of uncertainty and change. I think most people will feel the same away about it, so I’m pleased it’s done.”

Photo: Millwall FC