Championship preview: Sunderland vs. Millwall – team news and predicted XI for trip to Wearside

MILLWALL’S search for their first away win of the season continues as they prepare to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Lions ended their four-match winless run with a comfortable 2-0 win against Cardiff City last weekend, easing the pressure after a slow start to the Championship campaign. The victory takes them up to 14th ahead of this weekend’s matches, although there are significant doubts as to whether or not the game will go ahead following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon.

Conversely, Sunderland have started the season positively following their promotion from League One but come into the game off the back of a 1-0 defeat away to local rivals Middlesbrough. The Black Cats recruited well over the summer, spending significant fees on a number of young players after securing their return to the second tier, but things started to fall apart right at the end of the transfer window.

Alex Neil, reportedly frustrated by a number of issues at the club, was offered the Stoke City job that had remained vacant since they fired Michael O’Neill just five games into the Championship season. Neil was allowed to speak to the Potters and subsequently left Wearside just hours before their 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City.

Sunderland made a quick move for former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray, who oversaw an impressive 3-0 win against Rotherham United and the aforementioned defeat at Middlesbrough. Crucially, he seems to have picked up where Neil left off, which should help his side maintain their strong start to the campaign.

However, they’ll have to do that without star striker Ross Stewart, who injured himself in the warm-up before Monday night’s game. It was subsequently revealed that his thigh injury would rule him out for at least six weeks, joining Leon Dajaku, Dennis Cirkin and former Millwall loanee Daniel Ballard on the sidelines.

Stewart’s absence is particularly notable for a couple of reasons. Firstly, his record since moving to the North East has been nothing short of remarkable, scoring 24 goals in League One last season and finding the back of the net five times in just seven league games so far in 2022-23, providing a further three assists.

Secondly, he’s one of just two senior strikers that Mowbray has at his disposal, leaving Ellis Simms as the only option to lead the line for the foreseeable future. It’s seen Sunderland switch from a 5-2-1-2 formation to a 5-2-3, just like Millwall have, although it remains to be seen as to whether they stick with that system against the Lions.

It could see Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo brought into the starting lineup, with the Ivory Coast international looking for his first start since joining the Black Cats at the end of the transfer window. Edouard Michut could also be involved for the first time since moving to Wearside from Paris Saint-Germain, having made a handful of appearances for his parent club under former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

If injuries are the main story at Sunderland right now, the same could be said for Millwall. Mason Bennett and Ryan Leonard are still ruled out after suffering hamstring tears while Shaun Hutchinson joins them on the injury table after suffering a grade two tear in his groin against Cardiff. Furthermore, Tyler Burey is also looking at a spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee, although manager Gary Rowett is hopeful that he can return ahead of facing Blackpool in eight days’ time.

Millwall predicted XI: 5-2-3: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Styles; Shackleton, Saville; Flemming, Afobe, Voglsammer

Match odds: Sunderland 23/10 Draw 9/4 Millwall 12/5

Last meeting: Championship (March 3, 2018): Millwall 1-1 Sunderland (Hutchinson 69′; Oviedo 29′)

Photo: Millwall FC