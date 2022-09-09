Friday, September 9, 2022
Millwall boss on midfielder’s Sunderland return

Alex Jones

GARY Rowett believes that George Honeyman will relish playing in front of fans at the Stadium of Light for the first time since leaving Sunderland.

The midfielder has played away against the Black Cats during his time at Hull City, but the match took place behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Honeyman admitted that he was incredibly excited about the match from a sentimental perspective, and Rowett is hopeful that the home fans will give him a positive reception on Saturday given that he’s an academy graduate who went on to captain Sunderland at just 23 years old.

“George is a fantastic player, he was a fantastic player at Sunderland,” the Millwall manager said.

“He left there with Covid around and hasn’t gone back, so I’m sure he’ll get a good reception. He’s an important player for us, he just gives you that energy.

“I’m sure that, when he gets running around and starts pressing and closing down, the Sunderland fans will dislike him as much as any away fans because he’s a nuisance.

“He’s a very good player and I’m sure it’ll be nice for him to go back.”

Photo: Millwall FC

