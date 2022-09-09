Millwall manager gives verdict on Sunderland

GARY Rowett has admitted that he’s been impressed by Sunderland’s return to the Championship ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats sit eighth in the league after eight league games despite losing 1-0 to local rivals Middlesbrough on Monday evening.

Their defeat at the Riverside Stadium was Tony Mowbray’s second match in charge following the shock departure of Alex Neil at the end of August.

Nonetheless, they still look like a side that could challenge for a place in the play-offs, and Rowett believes that they’re still riding a wave of confidence following their promotion from the third tier last season.

“They’re a side that’ve come up from League One have a little bit of momentum in their mentality and their confidence,” he explained ahead of the match.

“When you play in front of a massive crowd it always helps – if they’re doing well. It’s like anything, if you’re not doing well then it adds a bit of pressure.

“They’ve certainly got some firepower in the likes of [Ellis] Simms and the players that they’ve got. I know they’ve got some injuries to the likes of [Ross] Stewart, some key players, but they’ve utilised those forward options really, really well so far.

“It’s difficult to know how much a managerial change changes you, it’s hard to tell after a game or two. Tony [Mowbray] is an experienced manager, he’ll certainly know how to pick up the mantle from a manager doing really well in Alex Neil.

“I’ve read that Tony’s not really changed too much and that’s what we expect. We expect them to be very similar in the way they play and we know what we’ve got to do to go there and try to get a result.”

Stewart’s aforementioned injury is a huge blow for Sunderland, who’ve heavily relied on him to find the back of the net on a consistent basis since joining the club in January 2021 from Ross County.

It means that Mowbray will likely need to change his system and play with Simms as a lone striker as he did against Middlesbrough, although Rowett doesn’t think it will have a major impact heading into Saturday’s game.

“Would we get a boost? I’m sure they’d get a boost with the players that aren’t available for us,” he chuckled.

“With Stewart and Simms, it’s certainly allowed them to play with two out-and-out forwards and utilise that twin threat. Now they’ve had to readjust and play with two different types of attackers alongside Simms. That’s probably the only change really. They’ve got options within their squad so they can go down different routes.

“We expect it to be a blow to them but it doesn’t really change our outlook in terms of what we do in preparation.”

