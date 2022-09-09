Friday, September 9, 2022
Millwall forward set for spell on the sidelines

Alex Jones

GARY Rowett has confirmed that Tyler Burey will miss Saturday’s match against Sunderland after injuring his knee.

The forward picked up a knock against Cardiff last weekend and went for a scan on Tuesday morning, although the Millwall boss was optimistic that it wouldn’t be severe.

However, Burey has since been ruled out of the Lions’ trip to the Stadium of Light and may miss the following game against QPR as well.

“The group is pretty much as it was earlier in the week,” Rowett said.

“I think we’ve got Lenny [Leonard], Benno [Bennett], Hutchy [Hutchinson] and Tyler that more than certainly will miss the game at the weekend.

Beyond that it’s hard to tell. Tyler may not be out for that long, but certainly the weekend and maybe the midweek game. We’re hoping that he might be available for the back end of the week for the second home game.

“That’s more or less where we are at the moment.”

