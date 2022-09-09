Behind Enemy Lines: Sunderland vs. Millwall

MILLWALL will travel to the Stadium of Light to face high-flying Sunderland tomorrow afternoon.

The Lions head into the match in good spirits after last weekend’s 2-0 win against Cardiff City, but Tony Mowbray’s men have started the campaign well after coming up from League One last season.

We spoke to Sunderland fan and Roker Report writer Kyle Garrett to get his views on the Black Cats ahead of the game.

1. What was last season like for Sunderland?

Last season was just a massive relief. We started well but then had a really bad January which saw Alex Neil come in and from that point there was no looking back. We went unbeaten from the middle of February and topped the season off with a win at Wembley!

2. Who were the key signings and departures over the summer?

In terms of transfer business, the core of our squad isn’t too dissimilar to last season. We did well to retain Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts, and signed Jack Clarke on a permanent deal from Tottenham. Dan Ballard has been a good signing from Arsenal (I’m sure Millwall fans will know plenty about him) although he’s injured so we’ve been left short at the back. Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut are exciting signings, on loan from Manchester United and PSG respectively.

In terms of departures, Carl Winchester was the only real departure of any note all summer. He hadn’t played a minute in the Championship this season though, so his departure doesn’t seem to be too significant.

3. How’s the start of your competitive campaign been?

The start of this season has been steady. If you’d offered me 8th after eight games I’d have been happy but some of the dropped points really should have been wins or draws. We conceded late in our first two home games, dropping four points. And then we were unlucky to come away with nothing against Sheffield United and Norwich.

4. What’s the mood and expectation for the rest of the season?

The mood was really good before the Middlesbrough game on Monday. Fans knew that we were a little short in a few areas of the pitch but some players can plug those gaps if needs be. Two of our best performers, Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin, got injured at the Riverside though, which leaves us with very few defenders and forwards. We’ll be ok, won’t go up but we won’t go down.

5. The drama surrounding Alex Neil is obviously one of the biggest stories from the Championship so far this season – what did you make of it and how do you think Tony Mowbray has done in his first two games as manager?

Alex Neil has left leaving a very sour taste. We appreciate that he got us promoted, but can’t understand why he’d leave a project like Sunderland’s for Stoke. It feels a little but like he was using us as an advertisement for a ‘better’ job, to jump ship at the first opportunity.

In Tony Mowbray’s first two games we’ve had our best performance of the season and the worst performance of the season. Because of that it’s hard to really analyse his start. He’s still learning his squad and it will take some time for his ideas to come to fruition, but I’m confident he’ll steady the ever-rocky Sunderland ship.

6. What can Millwall fans expect from Sunderland on Saturday?

Millwall fans can expect a high pressing, exciting team. We’re often very quick to get the ball up the pitch and will create some good chances for our frontmen. Millwall won’t be short of chances either as we’re quite open at the back despite not conceding many goals this season.

7. What are your thoughts on Millwall?

I haven’t watched much of Millwall this season – only the Norwich game and highlights of other games. I think losing Jed Wallace has left quite a large void and your strikers aren’t exactly firing yet this season so I think they are there for the taking. The size of your team compared to ours will mean you will probably win most of the aerial battles. It should be a tight game!

8. Which Sunderland player should Millwall fans be most worried about?

I would have answered Ross Stewart to this question but after the injury he picked up he won’t play. I’d say Patrick Roberts could be the one to watch. He hasn’t played too much football this season and will have a point to prove if he plays. Him and Alex Pritchard were substituted just as they were growing into the game on Monday.

9. Which Millwall player are you most concerned about ahead of the game?

For the simple fact that returning players always score against us’ I’ll say George Honeyman. He’s not technically brilliant but he’ll run himself into the ground for his team and pops up with a few goals here and there. Cresswell is another player that catches my eye. He’s already scored a few this season and was linked quite heavily with Sunderland in the summer before Millwall signed him.

10. Predicted lineup & score prediction?

We could honestly line up with anything now because of our incredibly bad luck with injuries. I’ll try my best to predict it inn a very imbalanced 5-2-2-1 formation (ish).

Patterson; Gooch, Wright, Batth, O’Nien, Clarke; Evans, Neil; Pritchard, Roberts; Simms

I’ll then predict a 1-1 draw.