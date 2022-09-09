EFL confirm Sunderland vs. Millwall postponement

MILLWALL’S match against Sunderland has been postponed following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Lions were due to travel to the Stadium of Light tomorrow afternoon for their fifth away match of the Championship campaign, but it will now need to be rearranged for a later date.

In a statement put out this morning, the EFL confirmed that all of this weekend’s matches would be postponed following Thursday’s news.

“Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

The Premier League has also confirmed that no matches will take place this weekend.

Photo: Millwall FC