Millwall chairman pays tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II

MILLWALL chairman John Berylson has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after the Royal Family announced her passing on Thursday evening.

Her family gathered at Balmoral Castle in Scotland earlier today as concerns grew surrounding her health. Her death comes just a few months after she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, having reigned since February 6, 1952.

In a statement put out by the club, Berylson sent his condolences to the Royal Family on what he described as “a devastatingly sad day”.

“I write this message with great sadness as the world mourns following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

“Alongside everybody associated with Millwall Football Club, I send my deepest condolences and love to The Royal Family.

“This is a devastatingly sad day. Ruling longer than any other British Monarchy in history, Her Majesty was the greatest of symbols for the United Kingdom and was held in the upmost respect across the globe.

“My nation has looked at Her Majesty throughout her reign with great fondness and we join the United Kingdom in deep mourning.

“I feel extremely lucky and privileged to have met Her Majesty. Her genuine and charming personality was as infectious in person as it was when watching her through our screens for many years.

“Her Majesty leaves the brightest of legacies, one which will be carried on through the great people of the United Kingdom.

“Rest in Peace, Your Majesty.”

Photo: Millwall FC