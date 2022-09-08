Millwall midfielder assesses start to the season

GEORGE Honeyman looks to be one of Millwall’s best summer signings based on his performances since joining the club.

The midfielder has featured in all but one of the Lions’ league games so far this season, only missing the away defeat at Sheffield United through suspension.

While he’s often been a bright spark in midfield, the results haven’t necessarily been as good as he would’ve hoped. Saturday’s win against Cardiff City was their first in four matches, having lost the previous three without scoring.

Honeyman told NewsAtDen that he didn’t feel much in the way of pressure during their short winless run, but admits that it was nice to get back to winning ways ahead of Saturday’s match at Sunderland.

“I just love winning football games, so whenever you’re involved in one, you want to win it,” he explained.

“I’ve not heard too much noise, but obviously it was a really disappointing result against Reading in our last home game so we wanted to put that right. Whenever you lose back-to-back, you want to get off that run as quickly as possible.

“There was never a nervousness about us as a squad I don’t think, it wasn’t like it was desperation time or whatever. We just knew that we had to stick to the process and that helped us get the result on Saturday.”

The win against Steve Morison’s Bluebirds catapulted Millwall from the bottom end of the table up to 14th, although it doesn’t end their winless away record that dates back to the start of March.

Ultimately, it was what prevented the Lions from finishing in the play-off places last season, and Honeyman is keen to start picking up results on the road as his side looks to bridge the gap to the top six.

“There’s no secret that a big part of the club’s success in recent years has been its home form. Obviously with the crowd and the way the lads play at The Den, they’ve been really successful. We always look to take advantage of that, but we’re quite vocal as a squad in terms of improving our away form.

“The results haven’t been great but we’ve been sticking to the game plan quite well, then it’s been a lapse in concentration or we haven’t punished the opponent at the other end. I don’t think we’re far away from getting a couple of good away results either. It’s still really early in the season and we’ve probably done some of the hardest away fixtures we’re going to have.

“That’s not an excuse for where we want to be. We still want to look to take points off them, but it gives us confidence for the rest of the season that we can be successful away from home, not just at The Den.”

However, this can still take time. Millwall are trying to bed in eight new summer singings, although Benik Afobe is already familiar with his surroundings in South Bermondsey. The others will need time to gel, and as a new arrival himself, Honeyman believes that the best is yet to come from the Lions.

“It’s a team sport,” he argued.

“When you start playing with new players, there’s little things like knowing where a teammate is going to be before you get the ball and knowing when they’re going to make a run. You learn that through experience and by playing together.

“We’re only going to get better as a team. We have to keep working hard on the training ground to make sure that it doesn’t take as many games for it to get better, but we’re a hardworking bunch and I feel like it’s only going to get better as the season goes on.”

One of those new arrivals is Callum Styles, who joined Millwall on loan from Barnsley on deadline day. Honeyman has been impressed with what he’s seen from the Hungarian international so far, and believes that he can give Gary Rowett’s men a boost going into a busy period of fixtures.

“I thought he was terrific. It’s never an easy week when you’re moving to a new club, especially because he had a bit of a late night on deadline day. For him to come in, he looks so comfortable on the ball and he gave us a real lift.

“I’ve played against him before and he has got really good quality, and I’m sure he’ll keep showing it throughout the season. He’s been a welcome addition to the squad.”

While many fans believe him to be a natural left wing-back, Rowett had admitted that he sees his future in midfield, meaning that he could be vying for the same position as Honeyman is. The likes of Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Jamie Shackleton, Ryan Leonard and George Evans will also be competing for a spot in midfield, but the Sunderland academy graduate reaffirms that he’s not worried about the competition in the squad.

“We’re in a professional game and we have a professional squad. For where the club wants to get to, every position has to be competitive. You’ve got to constantly earn the right to get to shirt, and when you’ve got it, you’ve got to keep it.

“I think competitiveness is always good in and around the building because that then has a knock-on effect for the weekend.

Part of the reason for that might be because Honeyman, like many of his teammates, is an incredibly versatile player. He’s able to play as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder or in a wide position, highlighting just how crucial he could be while Millwall continue to try different formations and tactics.

“I played all of those positions in my last season at Hull. I’ve just got to stay ready for when the manager needs me and do my bit for the squad.

“Even when I was younger, I never had just one position, I like to think that I can play in a few different roles. That’s always served me well throughout my career because I’m not restricted to playing one system and one position.

“It’s got to help in the long-run, and the manager has built the squad with players that can cover multiple roles, which I think is something that will help us be successful this year.”

*Read more from George Honeyman in this week’s Southwark News, where he previews Saturday’s match against boyhood club Sunderland and discusses his favourite memories from his time at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Millwall FC