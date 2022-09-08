Defender to get chance in Millwall’s starting lineup

GARY Rowett has confirmed that Charlie Cresswell will get the chance to stake his claim in the starting lineup before the international break.

Cresswell was named on the bench for Millwall’s match against Cardiff after playing 73 minutes against Burnley a few days prior. However, the Leeds loanee was subbed on at the start of the second half due to Shaun Hutchinson’s injury and scored the first goal of the game just after the hour-mark.

With the Lions’ captain now ruled out for three to four weeks with a grade two groin tear, Rowett has said that Cresswell will get the chance to prove that he’s able to become a first-team regular.

“I think he was really unlucky not to start [against Cardiff],” he told NewsAtDen.

“I always knew that this would probably happen by bringing him in to face Burnley because we wanted to go a little bit more defensive with our wing-backs by putting Muzza [Wallace] out there.

“But I knew that Muzza’s form has been so good that he was always going to go back into the back three for the home game because we knew we’d go more attacking.

“It’s always difficult. I could take the easy option and not start someone like that, but for me it’s about picking someone for that game and making the decision that’s right for the home match.

“He’s a young lad, he wants to play every game and he’s obviously disappointed with that, but he keeps doing what he’s doing. Whenever he’s on the pitch, he has an impact. By coming on and scoring, you can’t have a much bigger impact.

“He’ll definitely get his opportunity and it’s up to him to keep the shirt.”

