Millwall manager faces selection dilemma

GARY ROWETT has admitted that he may not find his strongest lineup this season because of the amount of options in his squad.

The Lions added eight new signings in the transfer window while only losing a handful of players over the summer. As a result, the Millwall boss has a lot more options available to him despite three players being ruled out through injury.

“In terms of the strongest team, I’ll be really honest, I think it’ll be hard to get there at any point this season because we’ve got so many players in the side who can help the team,” he told NewsAtDen.

“For example, George Honeyman played as a no.10 for the first six or seven games and I thought he was excellent. Zian [Flemming] has sort of gone into that role for the last two or three games.

“Either of those players can give us something very, very different. Tyler [Burey] or Vogi [Voglsammer], Benik [Afobe] or [Bradders], Scotty Malone or Callum Styles, Danny McNamara or Shacks.

“I’m not necessarily saying we have to play either or, but they’re difficult choices to make.

“I think we’ve got squad versatility and we’ve got to use that for the best impact we can as the season goes on.”

Rowett is adamant that it’s good for him to have a selection headache after a difficult period last season where they were incredibly low on numbers, forcing inexperienced youngsters like Zak Lovelace and Nana Boateng to be brought into the team despite having no senior experience.

However, it does mean that the Millwall boss has to have some difficult conversations with his senior players when he has to leave them out of the starting lineup or out of the squad altogether.

“It’s a nice dilemma to have. It makes my job really difficult because you’re having to leave good players out of the team, someone like George Evans who wasn’t in the squad over the weekend. It’s horrible to do because he’s worked incredibly hard and showed a lot of quality when he came on the pitch against Reading late on.

“He’s a good player and you don’t want to have to do that, but ultimately those are the decisions you’ve got to make. You’d rather have to make those decisions with a good group than be struggling to pick a team that you like the look of.

“That’s why we wanted a better squad and that’s what I think we’ve got this year.”

Conversely, Rowett believes that the Lions have found their best formation, and that his side have a strong balance between defensive solidity and threat in the final third.

“I think we know how we want to approach games tactically,” he said.

“We made a little tweak with changing from a 5-2-1-2 to a 5-2-3 and we look like we’ve a nicer balance by doing that. We try to be more attacking and more flexible than the way we did at the start of the season, but I think we’ll still play that way.

“We flipped to that style against Cardiff before we scored the second goal so we’ll always have those little tweaks.”

