Record signing has already impressed Millwall boss

GARY Rowett praised Zian Flemming for the way he’s adapted to life in the Championship in such a short space of time.

The Dutchman took until the 2-0 defeat at Burnley to get his first start due to suffering a knee injury early on in the season, but he’s still managed to impress fans both off the bench and when he’s been brought into the starting lineup.

These games are, of course, his first taste of English football, having spent his entire career in the Netherlands before moving to South Bermondsey in late June. As a result, he’s clearly in the process of getting used to the pace and intensity of the Championship, although Rowett believes that the 24-year-old has already shown that he can become a crucial player for the Lions over the coming months.

“I think he’s slotted in really well,” the Millwall boss told NewsAtDen.

“If you take the injury away, that’s sort of just stopped him getting those games and building that game time, but I think the plan was always to introduce him off the bench a couple of times so he could get a little feel for it.

“What you’ve got is a real all-round player. He can head the ball, he can take it in pockets and turn, he can put people in with good quality and he can score goals himself. He’s very versatile, he can play off both feet, I thought you just saw him dropping into little areas to help us link play and build possession, and he’s been involved in a lot of things going forward.

“He’s had plenty of opportunities on goal as well. I think he’s one of those where one will go in the top corner and then he’ll look like he’s got even more belief.

“I’ve been really pleased with him. I’ve been as pleased with him off the ball as I have been on the ball. I think he’s worked hard for the team, he’s got the pressing right and he’s got some of the tactical bits right in the game. He’s 24, he’s going to go on to be a huge player for us I’m sure.

“I think he’s found the games not that dissimilar to the games in the Eredivisie. Maybe we haven’t had a game yet that’s been an absolute scrap, a really direct game. I think most of the games at the moment, if you think about Norwich, Burnley, even Cardiff had both teams trying to pass the ball. They’ve not been really aggressive, tough, direct games yet.

“He’s settled in excellently so far though, and he’s a good character. I see a real leadership there as well, he’s always talking to other players and giving information, I think he’s a really intelligent footballer. He’s one of the reasons we think we can improve the way we play this season, but we spoke about it, we’ve brought a lot of players in and it’ll take a little bit of time to really gel.

“I thought Saturday was another step towards that.”

