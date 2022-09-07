Millwall boss explains new wing-back system

MILLWALL tried something new in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Cardiff City.

Rather that using traditional wing-backs against the Bluebirds, manager Gary Rowett opted to play Jamie Shackleton and Callum Styles in those positions despite both being considered as natural midfielders.

When in possession, this tactic detached the two wing-backs from the defensive line and created a flat four in midfield, although Shackleton and Styles often pushed into the final third in order to give the Lions an extra threat out wide.

Rowett told NewsAtDen that this was, to an extent, an experimental approach to see how his side would cope in a more attacking shape, and the Millwall boss was impressed by the results.

“I think you have to be wary of trying to pick the right team for the right game always,” he explained.

“I think that what Callum and Shacks gave us at the weekend was something a little bit different, it was almost like two midfielders playing as wing-backs. Obviously they’re very comfortable going forward, and they also stepped into the inside positions quite well and gave us a little bit more flexibility when we pass the ball.

“It was something I wanted to have a look at. Obviously Shacks has played right wing-back in the Premier League for Leeds on numerous occasions and Callum played there for virtually a whole season under [Valérien] Ismaël when Barnsley got to the play-offs.

“It’s not like they’ve never played there, they’re well-versed in those roles. It gave us more of an attacking threat I felt and that’s something that I need our wing-backs to do. If you’re going to play with wing-backs, there’s no point if you’re going to end up with five defenders sitting deep. You’ve got to get them forward, you’ve got to get them in attacking positions and they’ve got to have an input in the final third.

“Those two certainly did on Saturday but Danny [McNamara] and Scotty [Malone] have done it on a number of occasions too. I just felt that, in the early season, we haven’t taken the handbrake off in those areas yet, so that’s why we did it.”

The flip side to this new tactic is that both wing-backs left a lot of space behind them, occasionally increasing the pressure on Millwall’s back three. Cardiff’s wide players, especially Jaden Philogene, were able to exploit the gap in wide areas throughout the match, although they failed to really trouble Bartosz Białkowski’s goal.

It does raise a question mark as to whether such an approach would work against stronger teams, but Rowett argued that it could still be effective and that the Lions will need to continuously adapt depending on the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents.

“It depends, because you might have an opportunity to drive teams back and make them defend more.

“There’s different ways to defend. Sometimes by keeping the ball for a little bit longer it gives you a chance to take the pressure off you when you’re away from home.

“There’s no ‘yes, that’s what we’ll do in that game and that’s what we’ll do in that game’, it’s always a flexible thing. You watch the opposition and try to see where their weaknesses are and what they need to do.”

Photo: NewsAtDen