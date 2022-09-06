Millwall boss gives injury update after Cardiff win

GARY Rowett provided an injury update after his side’s 2-0 win against Cardiff City at The Den.

Captain Shaun Hutchinson had to be withdrawn early in the second half after injuring his groin, with Charlie Cresswell coming off the bench to replace him and scoring the opening goal of the game just a few minutes later.

The Millwall boss went on to confirm that the centre-back suffered a grade two groin tear and would likely be out of action until the start of October.

“On the day, he said he could feel something pop,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“We’re hoping that it’s not too serious, we’re hoping that it might be a sort of three to four week injury, but we’re obviously awaiting the exact prognosis. If it is, it probably takes us into the international break and he’ll probably be back just as we come back, so that’ll be good timing I think.

“He’s obviously our captain. I think his form has been good recently and his defending has looked like he’s got that little bit of extra sharpness back again. But like we said before, every injury gives someone else an opportunity. It’s not what we want, but that’s how we have to see it and that’s why we have a good squad this year, so people now have to step up.

“The likes of Cressy [Cresswell], who was really unlucky not to start anyway, but obviously it’s a potential opportunity for him.”

Hutchinson joins Mason Bennett and Ryan Leonard on the sidelines, with the latter two also set to miss the next few weeks of action after they both suffered hamstring tears. Other than that, Rowett believes that he has a fully-fit squad, but he’ll need to assess Tyler Burey ahead of Saturday’s match at Sunderland.

“Tyler’s got a little knock to his knee that we’re just exploring, but we don’t think it’s too serious. Again, I think we’ll find out tomorrow [Tuesday] morning.

“I gave the players a couple of days off because of the journey in the week and the fact that they got back at around seven or eight o’clock in the morning. We’ve got a clear week this week so it’s a good chance to give them a little bit of rest, and we’ll go again tomorrow with a tough day to make up for it.

“We’ll see how he is, but he’s probably the only one that’s had a knock from the game.”

