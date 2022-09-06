Gary Rowett discusses contract for Millwall striker

GARY Rowett described Isaac Olaofe’s new contract as a “reward” for his hard work so far this season.

The striker penned a new deal on Monday after it was confirmed that he would be staying with the Lions until January at the earliest.

The Millwall boss had previously said that there were both loan and permanent offers on the table going into deadline day, but the decision had been made to keep him at the club in order to bolster their numbers up front.

“He’s worked really hard since pre-season,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“I think he was one where we had a lot of interest in him, but we just felt that it was better for him to stay as part of the group to give us more options in those forward areas.

“We saw it last year with Tyler [Burey] where we were toying with letting him out, then we had a couple of injuries and all of a sudden he was in the team and he was one of those options, either starting or coming on to help us. I can see Tanto doing that as well.

“His new deal is a nice little reward for him and for the hard work he’s put in, and now it’s up to him to try and see if he can push to get into the team and into the matchday squad. But he’s certainly got all the attributes.”

Photo: Millwall FC