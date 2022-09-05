Monday, September 5, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall striker signs new deal

Alex Jones

MILLWALL have announced that Isaac Olaofe has signed a new deal to remain with the club.

Olaofe, 22, is a product of the Lions’ youth academy. He made his competitive debut for Gary Rowett’s side back in August, coming off the bench in a 1-0 defeat against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup. He made further cameo appearances in the Championship soon after, playing the final few minutes against Sheffield United and Coventry City.

The striker has had a number of successful loan spells in recent seasons, made up of three stints at Sutton United and one at Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone. He signed a new contract with Millwall in June 2021 before rejoining the Amber and Chocolates for the 2021-22 campaign after they’d won promotion to the fourth tier, with Olaofe scoring eight goals in their maiden season in the Football League.

Rowett had previously discussed the possibility of him leaving the club on transfer deadline day, with both loan and permanent offers on the table for him, but his contract extension indicates that his immediate future will be at The Den.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den