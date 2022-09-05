Millwall striker signs new deal

MILLWALL have announced that Isaac Olaofe has signed a new deal to remain with the club.

Olaofe, 22, is a product of the Lions’ youth academy. He made his competitive debut for Gary Rowett’s side back in August, coming off the bench in a 1-0 defeat against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup. He made further cameo appearances in the Championship soon after, playing the final few minutes against Sheffield United and Coventry City.

The striker has had a number of successful loan spells in recent seasons, made up of three stints at Sutton United and one at Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone. He signed a new contract with Millwall in June 2021 before rejoining the Amber and Chocolates for the 2021-22 campaign after they’d won promotion to the fourth tier, with Olaofe scoring eight goals in their maiden season in the Football League.

Rowett had previously discussed the possibility of him leaving the club on transfer deadline day, with both loan and permanent offers on the table for him, but his contract extension indicates that his immediate future will be at The Den.

Photo: Millwall FC