Billy Mitchell impressed by Millwall debutant

BILLY Mitchell says that he was impressed by Callum Styles’ Millwall debut, with the midfielder heaping praise on goalscorers Charlie Cresswell and Benik Afobe.

Styles only joined Millwall on deadline day but was thrown straight into the starting lineup to face Cardiff City, with many fans choosing him as their Man of the Match after playing a crucial part in their 2-0 win.

“I thought he was excellent, both first half and second half,” Mitchell said after the game.

“It’s nice to get a little bit of time with him in central midfield as well. I know he can play there and left wing-back.

“I thought he was really good for Barnsley last season, probably one of their shining lights, so it’s a great acquisition and I’m happy to be playing with him.”

There were two much more familiar names on the scoresheet, however, as Cresswell and Afobe both found the back of the net in the second half. The former is now the Lions’ top scorer with three goals, despite playing as a centre-back.

“We see what he can do. I think he took everyone by surprise in the first home game of the season by grabbing two, and he’s done the same thing again today.

“I think that’s what Cressy brings: aggression, aerially and in both boxes. I’m pleased for him.”

Afobe, on the other hand, has had a much harder start to the Championship campaign. His strike against the Bluebirds was his first competitive goal since rejoining Millwall on a permanent deal in early July, and Mitchell believes that the striker can now kick on and become a crucial part of the Lions’ front line once again.

“It was a really, really great finish for the second goal. That’s what he’s capable of doing.

“I think Benik is a top, top player. Sometimes he’s got that spark that we need in and around the box and I thought he was really good.”

