Millwall loan watch: first clean sheet for defender

ALEX Mitchell has kept his first clean sheet since joining Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone.

The Saints hosted high-flying St. Mirren at McDiarmid Park, running out 3-0 winners as they secured their second victory of the campaign.

Mitchell picked up a yellow card in the final few minutes of the match but managed to secure the first clean sheet of his loan spell. The centre-back has now played the entire 90 minutes in all six league matches so far this season, with his side up to ninth in the table.

Millwall’s two loanee goalkeepers had less success in the National League South this weekend, however. Ryan Sandford wasn’t included in Dover Athletic’s squad for their match away at Eastbourne Borough, which the Whites lost 3-1.

Joe Wright was involved for Bath City as he played the full 90 minutes in a 3-1 defeat away at league leaders Ebbsfleet United. The result sees the Romans drop down to seventh in the league table, while Sandford’s Dover are currently in 16th place.