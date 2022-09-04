Millwall boss commends impact from substitutes

GARY Rowett praised the impact that his substitutes had in the Lions’ 2-0 win against Cardiff City, but claims that they didn’t change the game.

The Millwall boss made a second-half triple substitution for the fourth successive match, bringing on Benik Afobe, Tyler Burey and Scott Malone for the final 30 minutes against the Bluebirds.

It was Malone’s corner that set up the first goal, which was scored by earlier substitute Charlie Cresswell, while Afobe found the back of the net for the first time this season with a tidy finish in the 90th minute.

When asked about the role his substitutes had in terms of the deciding the outcome of the match, Rowett argued “I didn’t think they changed the game, I think they maintained the energy in the game.”

“I think that was important for us,” he added. “When you’re the away team, like we’d seen at Burnley, you get to around 60 minutes and, if you’re still in the game, then usually you start to build that confidence. Sometimes, the home team just start to fatigue a little bit and that’s when changes can impact it.

“At that point, we just felt like we needed a little bit of freshness to keep the momentum going and keep us moving forward, and I thought the changes worked really well today. We’ve got some good changes, I think it’s very difficult for anyone to start every game because we’ve got good options.

“What’s nice is that I think we scored one goal from a substitute last season and now I think we’re already on three. That just shows how important it is to have that impact off the bench.”

Photo: Millwall FC