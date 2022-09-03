Millwall boss clarifies Callum Styles’ best position

GARY Rowett admitted that he was impressed by Callum Styles’ Millwall debut against Cardiff City and confirmed what he believed to be the Barnsley loanee’s best position.

Styles, 22, joined the Lions on deadline day and was put straight into the starting lineup to face the Bluebirds. He completed the most dribbles out of anyone on the pitch and was also the most fouled player in the 2-0 win.

“He was here on Thursday and didn’t leave until about one o’clock in the morning, so he wouldn’t have been at his freshest,” Rowett explained after the game.

“I just felt ‘let’s just chuck him in’, let’s just see. He’s got that quality at left wing-back and he’s got that quality in the middle. I think he’ll end up in the middle, I think it’s his best position, it’s where he wants to play the most, but it’s like Shacks [Shackleton].

“Shacks wants to play in there as well, but sometimes when you’ve got that energy and you’ve got that quality, it’s hard not to see that wide as a really important tool for us to get up and down the pitch.

“They certainly have us a bit more attacking impetus down the flanks today.”

