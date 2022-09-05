Monday, September 5, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Home form could ease pressure on away record

Alex Jones

GARY Rowett believes that there will be less pressure on Millwall’s away performances if they can keep winning at home.

The Lions have won three and lost one of their four games at The Den so far this season, but they’ve lost all but one of their four matches on the road ahead of next weekend’s trip to Sunderland.

It means that, had Rowett’s side had managed to beat Reading in SE16 last week, they would be in the top six after eight games. The Millwall boss was adamant that his side deserved a point from the game against the Royals, but admits that their 1-0 defeat was “a little bit of a blip”.

“I think our home form has been good,” he said after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Cardiff City.

“With our away form, whichever way you look at it, we’ve had some tough games. We’ve played the top three away from home, I think it’d be difficult to get anything from any of those games anyway. There won’t be a lot of teams that do that.

“What we have to do now is that we have to use that little bit of confidence and see if we can go and repeat something like that performance, and I think we’ll be a difficult team to play against, I’m sure.

“But it’s important that we keep winning at home. Winning at home makes the away performances not as crucial. I think losing to Reading then felt going into Burnley that there was a little bit more pressure on the game. Today, again, settles us down a little bit and gives us a chance to kick on.”

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den