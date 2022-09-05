Home form could ease pressure on away record

GARY Rowett believes that there will be less pressure on Millwall’s away performances if they can keep winning at home.

The Lions have won three and lost one of their four games at The Den so far this season, but they’ve lost all but one of their four matches on the road ahead of next weekend’s trip to Sunderland.

It means that, had Rowett’s side had managed to beat Reading in SE16 last week, they would be in the top six after eight games. The Millwall boss was adamant that his side deserved a point from the game against the Royals, but admits that their 1-0 defeat was “a little bit of a blip”.

“I think our home form has been good,” he said after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Cardiff City.

“With our away form, whichever way you look at it, we’ve had some tough games. We’ve played the top three away from home, I think it’d be difficult to get anything from any of those games anyway. There won’t be a lot of teams that do that.

“What we have to do now is that we have to use that little bit of confidence and see if we can go and repeat something like that performance, and I think we’ll be a difficult team to play against, I’m sure.

“But it’s important that we keep winning at home. Winning at home makes the away performances not as crucial. I think losing to Reading then felt going into Burnley that there was a little bit more pressure on the game. Today, again, settles us down a little bit and gives us a chance to kick on.”

Photo: Millwall FC