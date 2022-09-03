‘Normal service resumed’ as Millwall bounce back

GARY Rowett says that normal service has resumed for Millwall at The Den after securing a 2-0 win against Cardiff City.

The Lions’ 100% home record was ended by Reading last weekend as Naby Sarr’s early goal saw the Royals run out 1-0 winners in SE16.

It extended their total winless run to four games after drawing away at Swansea City and losing on the road against Norwich City and Burnley. However, Saturday’s victory against the Bluebirds sets Millwall up for the rest of September, where they’ll face three matches at The Den and just one away from South Bermondsey.

“It was normal service resumed at home I think,” Rowett said after the match.

“Our home form has been excellent. Against Reading was a little bit of a blip, I still think that game really should’ve been a drawn game, I actually thought that we performed reasonably well in big parts of it.

“I felt today I just wanted us to show a little bit of composure and a little more bravery on the ball, and I thought we did. We changed it slightly, I decided to change the wing-backs and put Callum [Styles] straight in and put Shacks [Shackleton] to right wing-back. I’ve seen him do it a lot at Leeds and it’s a really good outlet for his energy, I thought both of them were fantastic today. Some of their link play and some of their movement down the sides of the pitch caused Cardiff a lot of problems.

“They worked very hard, Cardiff, 4-3-3. They pressed really well, they showed a bit of energy. They’re quite a young, mobile team, but I thought we actually played around it really well and handled the ball. For me, it’s not easy to do that when you’re on the back of three defeats, so that was probably one of the most pleasing things.

“I thought in the first half we were the better side. I thought we controlled the game and it was just really whether we could go and get that goal. That was coming, we just had to stay patient.”

