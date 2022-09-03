Gary Rowett praises defender for crucial goal

GARY Rowett praised Charlie Cresswell as he scored the opening goal against Cardiff City.

The centre-back took his tally for the season up to three and became the first Millwall player to find the back of the net since George Saville scored the winning goal against Coventry City three weeks ago.

“It’s a great header,” Rowett said following the 2-0 win.

“He was unlucky not to start today. I just felt as though I needed to put Muzza [Wallace] back into the back three. I put him at left wing-back against Burnley to see if we could make it a little bit more defensively secure, but today, at home, we had to play attacking wing-backs and see if we could control the game and get into those areas.

“He’s a young lad. What he’s got to do is do what he did, come on and show that character, show what he’s about and show that little bit of desire to prove me wrong for not starting him. That’s what he’s done, he’s scored three goals, almost carbon copy of his goal against Stoke. He just arrives and it’s a great header.

“For a 19-year-old, that’s not easy to do, to show that bravery and that ability to go and attack it. He gets frustrated and understandably he wants to play every game. He’s desperate to play and desperate to do well, but I think he’s played in six or seven of the nine games so far, so he’s done brilliant.

“With Hutch’s injury, no doubt he’ll come into contention for the next game. I think he’s just got to keep showing that same character and then he’ll get the rewards. This is part of the process of understanding what the Championship is about and making sure that, when he goes back to Leeds, he goes back ready to go into their first team.”

