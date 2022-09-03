REPORT: Millwall 2-0 Cardiff City

MILLWALL ended their four-match winless run with an impressive 2-0 win against Cardiff City at The Den.

The Lions made two changes from the side that lost to Burnley in midweek and looked much improved in the early stages of the game. They attacked the game with a combination of direct passes to Tom Bradshaw and technical flare from Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer. However, they failed to test Ryan Allsop and went into the half-time break at 0-0.

It looked like much of the same in the second half until Gary Rowett made a triple substitution on the hour-mark. Just seconds later, Charlie Cresswell headed into the back of the net to score his third goal of the season, giving Millwall the lead.

The Bluebirds pushed forward in search of a late equaliser, but instead ended up conceding. A late free-kick was played down the right to Benik Afobe, who cut inside, beat his man and fired home his first goal of the campaign to seal a vital 2-0 win in SE16.

Match details

Millwall clearly knew that fans were beginning to feel frustrated with their recent performances, and as a result they tried to play on the front foot from the very first whistle. They pushed forward in search of the first goal after four minutes, but progressed to the point where Zian Flemming had no one left to pass to. As a result, he took aim from the edge of the area, forcing Ryan Allsop into an impressive catch.

Cardiff looked to bite back immediately, countering using their wide threat. Mahlon Romeo’s low cross from the right side was good, but nobody was able to get a touch on it. Second later, Max Watters set up Jaden Philogene to have a shot from just outside of the box, but he scooped his effort over the bar and into the Cold Blow Lane End.

While the hosts were playing some nice, free-flowing football, the Bluebirds should’ve been ahead inside the opening 15 minutes. A cross from the right was met by the head of Bidace, but he somehow flicked the ball wide from close-range, allowing it to trickle out for a goal kick.

Gary Rowett’s side were clearly comfortable turning it into an end-to-end battle, this time going close through Flemming just a couple of minutes later. New signing Callum Styles brushed past Romeo and set up Voglsammer in the middle, but the German had no space for a shot, instead setting up Flemming to curl an effort narrowly wide of the post from the right corner of the box.

Millwall struggled to create clear-cut chances, but they were a constant threat in the final third. Voglsammer and Styles went close in the second half of the first 45 minutes, but the former saw his volley saved while the latter blasted a shot over the bar.

That being said, while the Lions will have felt that they dominated the first half, Cardiff certainly should’ve taken the lead just before the break when Bidace’s cross from the left found former Millwall loanee Sheyi Ojo, but he inexplicably smacked the post from point-blank range, missing an open goal.

The start of the second half was far from ideal for Millwall, even though they started well. Shaun Hutchinson pulled up with an injury within the first two minutes of the restart and had to be replaced by Charlie Cresswell, who slotted in at right centre-back with Jake Cooper playing through the middle.

Both sides went in search of the opener immediately after. Substitute Callum Robinson fired wide from an incredibly tight angle down the left, with his shot trickling out for a throw in. Seconds later, Flemming curled a stunning pass onto the head of Bradshaw, who flicked the ball on for Voglsammer. The German failed to control it, however, although the offside flag was raised anyway.

As Mark Harris cut inside from the left flank and cracked the post once again, Rowett opted to make a triple substitution on the hour-mark, bringing on Tyler Burey, Benik Afobe and Scott Malone for Voglsammer, Bradshaw and George Saville. The impact of the change was immediate.

Millwall won a corner down the left side, which Malone would take. The left wing-back curled a pinpoint cross onto the head of Cresswell, who diverted the ball past Allsop and into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

Cardiff weren’t going to lie down and accept the result. Niels Nkounkou was given the freedom to stroll through Millwall’s left side, cutting inside and curling an effort towards Bartosz Białkowski’s near post. The goalkeeper got down to keep it out, with the Lions easily clearing the resulting corner.

The Bluebirds pushed forward in search of a last-minute equaliser, but the second goal came down the other end. Millwall won a free-kick, playing Afobe in down the right. He cut inside, breezed past his man and dinked the ball into the back of the net to seal a much needed win for the hosts in the 90th minute.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Białkowski; Shackleton, Cooper, Hutchinson, Wallace, Styles; Mitchell, Saville; Flemming, Bradshaw, Voglsammer

Cardiff: 4-3-3: Allsop; Romeo, Ng, Kipré, Nkounkou; Sawyers, Wintle, Rinomhota; Ojo, Watters, Philogene

Takeaways

Cresswell and corners – a match made in heaven?

Cresswell probably didn’t expect to be on the pitch today. He was named as a substitute but had to come on early in the second half when Hutchinson pulled up through injury.

Less than 20 minutes later, he found himself wheeling away in celebration in front of the Cold Blow Lane End after scoring his third goal of the season.

The Leeds loanee is a monster from corners, which we saw throughout the 2-0 win against Stoke City on the opening day. He’s Millwall’s top scorer after eight games.

New partnerships starting to blossom

Millwall struggled to create chances in the first half of the game, but they looked a completely different team to their recent performances.

The Lions attacked from the very start, and while they often looked to play long balls towards Bradshaw, both Flemming and Voglsammer offered something else as they flanked the Welsh striker.

They’re two very technical players, and while playing together on either side of a central striker, they can give Rowett’s side something else in the final third.

Styles also had an impressive debut, providing a constant threat down the left side while keeping Ojo quiet throughout his time on the pitch.

Rockin’ All Over the World

There’s no song that Millwall supporters would rather hear after a torrid few weeks.

The Lions ended their winless run in style, playing a refreshing brand of attacking football while keeping Cardiff at bay throughout the match.

The victory should do Rowett’s men the world of good, particularly Afobe, who really needed to find the back of the net after a string of poor performances.

Photo: Millwall FC