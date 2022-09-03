TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Cardiff City

MILLWALL return to The Den this afternoon as they look to end their four-match winless run.

Cardiff City are today’s visitors, with Steve Morison back at SE16 as the away manager.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes two changes from the side that lost 2-0 away at Burnley.

Danny McNamara is dropped from the lineup, with Jamie Shackleton moving over to right wing-back. Billy Mitchell comes into midfield to partner George Saville.

Charlie Cresswell also comes out of the team, with Murray Wallace moving from left wing-back to centre-back. New signing Callum Styles replaces him on the left side.

Millwall XI: 5-2-3: Białkowski; Shackleton, Cooper, Hutchinson, Wallace, Styles; Mitchell, Saville; Flemming, Bradshaw, Voglsammer

Substitutes: Long, McNamara, Afobe, Malone, Burey, Cresswell, Honeyman

Here’s the Cardiff team.

🔢 Two changes for the #Bluebirds – Romaine Sawyers and Jaden Philogene come into the starting XI!@CallumRobinson7, wearing number 47, is on the bench!#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/WGRKq97SBn — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) September 3, 2022

Photo: Millwall FC