TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Cardiff City

Alex Jones

MILLWALL return to The Den this afternoon as they look to end their four-match winless run.

Cardiff City are today’s visitors, with Steve Morison back at SE16 as the away manager.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes two changes from the side that lost 2-0 away at Burnley.

Danny McNamara is dropped from the lineup, with Jamie Shackleton moving over to right wing-back. Billy Mitchell comes into midfield to partner George Saville.

Charlie Cresswell also comes out of the team, with Murray Wallace moving from left wing-back to centre-back. New signing Callum Styles replaces him on the left side.

Millwall XI: 5-2-3: Białkowski; Shackleton, Cooper, Hutchinson, Wallace, Styles; Mitchell, Saville; Flemming, Bradshaw, Voglsammer

Substitutes: Long, McNamara, Afobe, Malone, Burey, Cresswell, Honeyman

Here’s the Cardiff team.

Photo: Millwall FC

