NewsAtDen’s August Player of the Month

BARTOSZ Białkowski has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for August, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 35-year-old Millwall goalkeeper carded an average score of 6.5 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month, making an astonishing 26 saves in the Championship since the start of the campaign.

Białkowski ended the month with a better average rating than Zian Flemming (6.4) and Andreas Voglsammer (6.3).

The start of Zian Flemming’s Millwall career was hampered by a minor knee injury.
Andreas Voglsammer has impressed fans since joining from Union Berlin.

