Millwall predicted XI vs Cardiff – tactical change needed for crucial home clash?

MILLWALL host Cardiff City at The Den today as they look to end their four-match winless run.

Manager Gary Rowett will need to decide whether to stick with the 5-2-3 formation that he used against Burnley on Tuesday night or change to a different system such as a 5-2-1-2 or a 4-2-3-1.

A decision will need to be made over Callum Styles’ involvement as well, with the Barnsley loanee ready to feature for his new side after joining the club on deadline day.

Here’s NewsAtDen‘s predicted lineup (5-2-3) for today’s match. Who do you think should start? Choose your starting XI using our squad selector here.

Goalkeeper: Bartosz Białkowski: No explanation needed.

Right wing-back: Danny McNamara: Was poor against Burnley in midweek and could be replaced by Jamie Shackleton, but as the only out-and-out right wing-back he should keep his place.

Right centre-back: Charlie Cresswell: Didn’t exactly shine in Lancashire on Tuesday, picking up a yellow card inside the first 20 minutes, but showed that he’s capable of contributing in both boxes.

Central centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson: Failed to nail down a spot in the starting lineup through injury, but the skipper should start in a Millwall team that desperately needs some consistency at the back.

Left centre-back: Jake Cooper: Looked threatening in the final third but somewhat nervous in his own penalty area. Hopefully the defender will benefit from three consecutive starts after being benched away at Norwich.

Left wing-back: Murray Wallace: Millwall’s 2021-22 Player of the Season hasn’t been great so far this campaign, but likely keeps his place in the starting line-up while Callum Styles adjusts to his new surroundings.

Right centre-mid: George Honeyman: Felt like Jamie Shackleton was overrun at times against Burnley. Maybe Honeyman can have a bigger impact if he’s reintroduced to the XI today.

Left centre-mid: George Saville: One of Millwall’s better players in August, Saville is one of the best creative outlets in a side that has struggled to forge many chances. He should keep his place.

Right forward: Zian Flemming: By far the best Millwall player at Turf Moor, has to start against Cardiff today.

Left forward: Andreas Voglsammer: Could’ve scored in midweek but his search for a first Millwall goal continues. Showed more than enough to keep his place in the team.

Striker: Tom Bradshaw: Had nothing to work off on Tuesday against Burnley, but not sure that warrants being dropped. Worked hard and should score if he’s presented with some chances, something which Benik Afobe has struggled to do so far this season.

Photo: Millwall FC