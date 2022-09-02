Preview: Millwall vs. Cardiff City – team news and predicted XI as Lions look to bounce back

MILLWALL are looking to end their run of poor form with a win against Cardiff City at The Den.

The Lions are winless in their last four matches, most recently losing 2-0 away to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. Their last game at SE16 saw them beaten by Reading, ending their 100% home record in an incredibly disappointing fashion.

It increases the pressure on tomorrow’s match, with Gary Rowett’s side needing a win to keep them above the relegation zone as we head towards the first international break.

Of course, at this point it’s incredibly tough to judge Millwall’s season. They’ve played the current top three away from home already, losing 2-0 to each of them, and have faced some nightmarish long-distance trips at inconceivable times. It does leave them playing catch-up in the early stages of the campaign, although they’re far from the only team facing that predicament.

Cardiff aren’t doing much better themselves, sitting two places above the Lions in 17th. They’ve won two, drawn two and lost three of their opening seven Championship matches, although their aspirations are much more focused on a mid-table finish rather than eyeing the play-offs like Millwall.

Saturday’s match sets up a number of reunions as well. Cardiff boss Steve Morison will return to South Bermondsey once again, having scored 92 goals in all competitions across three stints at The Den as a player. Mahlon Romeo will also be reunited with many of his former teammates after he made the move to South Wales earlier in the summer, while former loanee Sheyi Ojo could start for the Bluebirds against the side he was on loan at last season.

It all sets up for what could be an incredibly feisty encounter, and it’s one that Millwall really need to win if they’re to appease their frustrated fanbase before another long-distance away trip the following weekend. The Lions will travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland after they’ve played Cardiff, although this is thankfully their only away match in September.

Gary Rowett believes that the Bluebirds could face a period of transition after a turbulent summer of transfer business, although he’s been keen to stress that his side will respect their opponents and their strength in Saturday’s match.

The Millwall boss has the same squad at his disposal as he did at Turf Moor in mid-week, only missing Mason Bennett and Ryan Leonard, who are both ruled out for the next few weeks after tearing their hamstrings. It remains to be seen whether Callum Styles’ loan move to South London will have gone through, although he’s unlikely to start against Cardiff regardless of what happens in the coming hours due to the fact he won’t have trained with his new teammates.

Rowett has discussed changing to a back four for the game, but he admitted that he was impressed with how his side performed using a 5-2-3 formation against the Clarets. As a result, he’s likely going to keep the same system while making changes to the personnel instead. The likes of George Honeyman, Benik Afobe and Scott Malone could all come back into the side, although their poor performances in recent weeks may see them face an extended period out of the starting lineup.

Millwall predicted XI: 5-2-3: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Honeyman, Saville; Flemming, Bradshaw, Voglsammer

Match odds: Millwall 21/20 Draw 11/5 Cardiff 27/10

Last meeting: Championship (February 12, 2022): Millwall 2-1 Cardiff (Wallace 72′, Bennett 82′; Bagan 90+2′)

