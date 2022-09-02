Millwall boss discusses playing a back four

GARY Rowett discussed the risks of making tactical adjustments to his side ahead of Saturday’s match against Cardiff.

The Lions have played in a variety of different formations in their last two games, starting with a 5-2-1-2 against Reading and a 5-2-3 against Burnley. However, the Lions ended up making a switch in both games, moving into a back four as they chased the games in the dying stages.

Many supporters have been keen for the Millwall boss to ditch his five-at-the-back system, although he highlighted the risks involved if he made yet another tactical tweak by changing the back line.

“It’s difficult because we’ve had three seasons where we’ve had a relative success with a system and different ways of playing it, just like so many teams have done. If you look in our division, there’s probably more teams that play a back five than they do a four, so it’s not just us that feels it’s a system that’s very flexible.

“I think the issue with a five sometimes is, if you don’t pass the ball well and you don’t play well on the ball, then it stays as a five and not a 3-4-3 or whatever you want it to be. That’s the key, it’s not so much the system, it’s how you play that it. We’ve played a system that’s classed as a defensive one and won virtually every home game with it over a period of time.

“I’m not saying you have to do that forever, I’m not saying you will do that forever. There always comes a time when you feel like you need to make a change. We’ve used it a lot in games where we’ve chased the game in a four and it’s helped, but we’ve started in a four a number of times as well. We did that a few times when we pushed Scott Malone up to the left wing position to start the game. We started in a four away at Hull last season, lost the game and played poorly.

“For me, it’s less about the system and more about how the players play it. Of course, everyone loves to have an opinion on it. If you lose, five at the back is negative, if you win, 3-4-3 is a really attacking system. It’s something that you try not to listen to too much opinion and try to form your own really.”

