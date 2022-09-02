Millwall boss shares thoughts on Cardiff City

GARY Rowett had been impressed by Cardiff City so far this season, but believes that they may need time to gel after a hectic summer transfer window.

The Bluebirds signed 19 players over the summer, bringing in striker Callum Robinson as their final deal on deadline day. Some fans were concerned that their high turnover would see them drop towards the bottom end of the table, but they’re sat in 17th with two wins, two draws and three losses so far.

“They’ve had a big shift in numbers and recruited lots and lots of different players,” Rowett said ahead of the game.

“They seem to have gone younger and more mobile in terms of a lot of the players that they’ve gone for. I think they’ve changed their style too.

“They’ve played well in a lot of games that I’ve seen, and I’m sure Steve will recognise that there’s a little bit of a transition that might take a little time as well. I think it does when you bring in so many players.

“They’re a side with lots of energy, they’re a side that want to go and press, they’re a side that can move. It’s no different to any challenge really. I think we’ve got to perform well at home, we’ve got to make sure we do certain things better than we did in the last game, and we’ve got to play with a little more freedom at times in the right areas.

“Then it’s up to the players to step up and take that onto the pitch. We’ll work hard to do that and see if we can get a result at the weekend, but we’re respectful of our opponent and their manager, and we’ll do the best we can to try and win the game.”

