Millwall boss on ‘horrific’ deadline day

GARY Rowett admitted that he doesn’t enjoy the stress of transfer deadline day.

The Millwall boss was keen to get his business done early in the window, but the club have been left sweating over whether or not they can get a loan deal for Barnsley’s Callum Styles over the line.

When asked how he sees deadline day from a manager’s point of view, Rowett answered “horrific, is the answer to that”.

“It’s horrendous, because there is that external pressure to feel like you have to do something,” he added. “As the day rolls on, you get so many calls about things, and you start to think ‘should we just do something, should we get one done, is that the right one?’.

“You get other decisions to make. If you imagine cramming all of your decisions in a month into four hours, then you probably get a good understanding of what it’s like.

“I remember we signed a player at 11 o’clock one day. We’d gone all day trying to do business, we’d got to 11 o’clock and we ended up doing the deal at 11:01 so it got turned away. That was Maikel Kieftenbeld, I’m sure you probably remember. Maikel was in our building for four days before we realised it wasn’t passed through by the FA. I think Leicester had a similar situation at the same time.

“It’s not nice. It seems ridiculous that it always goes down to the last day. If you look at it, we’re not the the only club, there’s lots and lots of clubs looking to do business on the last day. If you know there’s a last day and you’re the selling club, then it’s in your interest to wait until then and see if somebody panics or pays a bit more than they normally would.

“The fact that there’s programmes on Sky that run the whole day on transfer news tells you that stuff happens and there’s loads of excitement, fans love it and everyone’s sat by the television to see what their team does. They define their season by what you do in this 24 hours sometimes. It is a little bit hectic.”

Photo: Millwall FC