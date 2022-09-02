Behind Enemy Lines: Millwall vs. Cardiff

MILLWALL host Cardiff City in their first match after the summer transfer window closed on Thursday evening.

The Lions are looking to bounce back from three consecutive Championship defeats, but will face a tough test at The Den tomorrow afternoon.

We spoke to Cardiff fan @ccfctm to get the lowdown on the Bluebirds ahead of the match.

1. What was last season like for Cardiff?

A season to forget for sure. We lost eight games in a row during September and October under Mick McCarthy, and after the eighth loss in that run, McCarthy finally got sacked. Morison came in and tried to change the style straight away which many fans were glad to see. Under Morison, things were very inconsistent, but a run between late January to the middle of March was enough to keep us up comfortably. Last season was full of negatives and along with the eight-game losing streak we also lost all four derby matches against Swansea and Bristol City. This was the first time in the history of South Wales Derby a team has done the double, so it was definitely a season to forget.

2. Who’ve been the key signings and departures so far this summer?

There has been a much needed squad overhaul this summer with 16 new signings and many big earners going out. Releasing players like Aden Flint, Leandro Bacuna, Will Vaulks, Alex Smithies and Marlon Pack was key because all were signed either when we were in the Premier League or when we had the parachute money, so as you could imagine they would all be on fairly high wages. As for the incomings, I don’t even know where to start! We’ve so far signed a mix of young players for the future like Ollie Tanner, but we have also added quite a bit of Championship experience with the likes of Romaine Sawyers, Andy Rinomhotta, Cedric Kipre and Callum O’Dowda. Jamilu Collins was also a key signing on a free from Paderborn in Germany but unfortunately he picked up a season-ending injury the other week so we wont see him again this season which is a shame as he started off so well.

3. How’s the start of your competitive campaign been?

Mixed – two wins, two draws, three defeats and a Carabao Cup exit to a League One side in round one so far. Wins at home over Norwich and Birmingham have been positives and a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns is another, but defeats to Reading, Bristol City and Luton Town have dampened the mood a bit. One negative that has come out of the opening games is our lack of fire power up top and this frustration was shown again last weekend in a 0-0 draw against Preston. We dominated the game but couldn’t take any of the chances we had.

4. What’s the mood and expectation for the rest of the season?

On the whole, the mood is still pretty good apart from a few fans who are already losing patience in the project we’ve got here. As for the expectations, most people would be happy with a season better than last, so a comfortable mid-table finish seems a fair expectation.

5. Steve Morison is obviously a big name in South Bermondsey from his time at Millwall – what’ve you made of his tenure at Cardiff so far?

I think he’s done a good job, he kept us up last year when it looked like we could go down and made some top loan signings in January to help keep us up. The only negative I can think of with Morison so far is his handling of the media at times. After we lost to Swansea last season, he angered many fans by saying he wasn’t here to win certain game. Whilst on the whole that might be correct, as his main job last year was to keep us up, what he came out and said after a 4-0 derby loss didn’t go down well. The biggest positive I have about Morison is his transfers. He got in some top players for our budget and every player who has come in this summer has spoken about the manager sitting down and going through their role within the team and how they will play. To see players talking like that shows he’s doing something right in that regard.

6. What can Millwall fans expect from Cardiff on Saturday?

I think you can expect to see a side playing out from the back with good build-up play, but in the final third we’re not very clinical. That’s been the story of our – season creating good opportunities but having no one in the box to capitalise on them.

7. What are your thoughts on Millwall?

A solid, well-run Championship club. I think you’ve got a good manager in Rowett, and whilst your start hasn’t been as good as you would’ve wanted, I think he will start getting the results soon. I think you will be up and around the play-offs once again this season.

8. Which Cardiff player should Millwall fans be most worried about?

I’d say Callum O’Dowda. When he signed, not many people were excited by it, but so far he has been our best player. He didn’t play on Tuesday against Luton and it was clear to see we missed him and his creativity. So far he has one goal and two assists from six appearances.

9. Which Millwall player are you most concerned about ahead of the game?

I’d say George Honeyman. He’s really good midfielder for this level and I think it was a top signing for you. I was very surprised that Hull let him go. I can remember hin having a good game against us at the back of end last season.

10. Predicted lineup & score prediction?

We’ll probably play a 4-3-3: Allsop; Romeo, Ng, Kipre, Nkounkou; Sawyers, Wintle, Rinohmotta; O’Dowda, Watters, Philogene

I think it will be a tight game and it wouldn’t surprise me if it ended as a draw, so I’ll go 1-1.