Millwall confirm deadline day loan signing

MILLWALL have confirmed that Callum Styles has joined the club on a one-year loan deal from Barnsley.

Styles, 22, is a natural midfielder who’s spent much of his career as a left wing-back. Born in Bury, he’s a senior international for Hungary, having played three games for Marco Rossi’s side.

The former Burnley youth player has been with the Tykes since 2018, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 43 Championship games last season as they finished bottom of the division.

The Lions were in a race against time to finalise Styles’ medical after agreeing a deal with Barnsley, although they managed to complete all the formalities in time, confirming their eighth and final signing of the summer transfer window.

Photo: Millwall FC