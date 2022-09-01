Thursday, September 1, 2022
Millwall boss wants reaction ahead of Cardiff clash

Alex Jones

GARY Rowett wants to see a reaction from his team as they prepare to host Cardiff City at The Den.

The Lions have failed to win any of their last four games, losing three consecutive matches against Norwich City, Reading and Burnley.

The results have seen Rowett’s side slip down to 19th in the Championship table, although when asked whether their defeat at Turf Moor would increase the pressure on Saturday’s match, the Millwall boss replied “no, not really”.

“You’re talking about seven games into the season,” he added. “Our winless run was three games before today, we’d lost two and drawn one, it’s hardly alarm bells.

“I’m disappointed with the run. Do I want to be in this position? No. Do we want to do something about it? Yeah, we’ve got to show a little bit of resolve.

“As a manager, I have to work incredibly hard. Maybe we’ve got to bring in a few players in the next few days. I think we’re working hard to do that, Steve [Kavanagh] and Alex [Aldridge]. But what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to bring some players in to see if we can spark the team into better performances.”

Photo: Millwall FC

