Gary Rowett explains Millwall’s injury situation

GARY ROWETT addressed Millwall’s injury issues after Ryan Leonard tore his hamstring in training last week.

The versatile midfielder has been ruled out for two to three months, joining Mason Bennett on the sidelines. The Lions have now had six senior players miss one or more games through injury so far this season, which has proved costly given their incredibly thin squad.

However, the Millwall boss doesn’t believe that the club’s training regime has an impact on the amount of players that pick up knocks. Instead, he indicates that it’s purely bad luck that his side have struggled with so many issues in such a short space of time.

“I don’t think there’s been any specific pattern with it really,” he told NewsAtDen.

“We spoke a little bit about the difference between a training ground pitch and The Den, where the pitch is so good but it’s obviously really firm.

“I think there has been a correlation for some teams where they’ve moved to a SISGrass pitch where it’s a little bit harder, but I don’t think that’s any sort of indication. If you look at Mason’s injury and Ryan’s injury, there are completely different mechanisms to the way they do it. There’s nothing consistent really.

“It’s just bad luck I think, unfortunately.”

The Lions only have 22 players in their first-team squad, not counting the youngsters who are yet to make their competitive debuts. However, Rowett has admitted that he’s keen to add one or two new signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

Photo: Millwall FC