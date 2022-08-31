Gary Rowett explains Millwall’s tactical switch

MILLWALL changed their formation for Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat away at Burnley.

The Lions have stuck to their preferred 5-2-1-2 formation for much of the campaign so far, although it hasn’t brought them much success given their current winless run.

As a result, Gary Rowett opted to play with wingers against Burnley, changing to a 5-2-3 formation with Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer playing either side of Tom Bradshaw.

Although his side failed to get on the scoresheet at Turf Moor, he was impressed by the difference that his tactical switch made and refused to rule out making further changes in the coming weeks.

“I thought it actually looked a little bit better,” Rowett explained after the match.

“We actually got into better positions, we looked more of an attacking threat at times with that, and I thought defensively for the majority of the first 60 minutes we held our shape well.

“Again, I’ve got to tweak what we’re doing. We’ve won two games this season so far, so whilst we don’t want to keep changing it, we have to find the solution to settle the team down and see if we can perform a little bit better and more consistently.”

As well as the switch in formation, the Lions also made three personnel changes for their match against the Clarets. When asked why he brought the likes of Benik Afobe and George Honeyman out of the team, Rowett explained it was “because we haven’t scored goals.”

“You’ve got to give people the chance to stamp their authority on the game,” he added. “I said that to the players afterwards, I don’t think we’ve got that many players at the moment that are saying ‘you’ve got to pick me’ every single week.

“That’s where we need people to step up. We’re better than that, I believe we’re better than that. I know the team is capable of performing better than the last little period we’ve had, even though the games hinge on little moments.

“Burnley are a good side. They’re recently relegated from the Premier League, they’re a side that’ve got good options, they’ve got some very good players that have performed well in the Premier League over a period of time. It’s a difficult place to come, so if you want to take points here, you’ve got to defend well first and foremost.”

