Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Gary Rowett criticises Millwall’s defensive collapse

Alex Jones

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett was disappointed with the way his side defended in their 2-0 defeat against Burnley.

The Lions held on until just after the hour-mark at Turf Moor before conceding two quick goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez.

Rowett believed that his side would’ve stood a chance at making a comeback before the Clarets made it 2-0 with just over 15 minutes to play, but emphasised his frustration with how Millwall defended for both goals.

“I think there’s always a chance at 1-0 down,” he said after the game.

“We were just about to make three substitutions with a little bit more speed and attacking quality off the bench, then we concede another goal right before it.

“Again, you can understand the disappointing nature of when and how we’ve conceded some of those goals. We’ve had three years of being really defensively solid as a team. It’s not just the defenders, but as a team. This season so far, we haven’t done that. We’ve conceded too many goals.

“I’ve got to find those solutions. As a manager, I’m disappointed. At the start of the season, my ambitions were top six, at the moment, we haven’t matched that on the pitch. I’ve got to look at what I’m doing as well.”

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den