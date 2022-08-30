Gary Rowett criticises Millwall’s defensive collapse

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett was disappointed with the way his side defended in their 2-0 defeat against Burnley.

The Lions held on until just after the hour-mark at Turf Moor before conceding two quick goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez.

Rowett believed that his side would’ve stood a chance at making a comeback before the Clarets made it 2-0 with just over 15 minutes to play, but emphasised his frustration with how Millwall defended for both goals.

“I think there’s always a chance at 1-0 down,” he said after the game.

“We were just about to make three substitutions with a little bit more speed and attacking quality off the bench, then we concede another goal right before it.

“Again, you can understand the disappointing nature of when and how we’ve conceded some of those goals. We’ve had three years of being really defensively solid as a team. It’s not just the defenders, but as a team. This season so far, we haven’t done that. We’ve conceded too many goals.

“I’ve got to find those solutions. As a manager, I’m disappointed. At the start of the season, my ambitions were top six, at the moment, we haven’t matched that on the pitch. I’ve got to look at what I’m doing as well.”

Photo: Millwall FC