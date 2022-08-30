REPORT: Burnley 2-0 Millwall

MILLWALL’S search for an away win continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Lions frustrated their opponents in the first half, reaching the break at 0-0 while creating a handful of chances that could’ve given them the lead.

This continued into the second half, but the Clarets started to turn the screw as time wore on. Eventually, Gary Rowett’s side caved in as Vitinho headed home from close-range to give the hosts the lead after 62 minutes.

Burnley put the game to bed soon after after Bartosz Białkowski spilled a low effort, allowing Jay Rodriguez the chance to tap the ball into an open net with just under 20 minutes to play.

Vincent Kompany’s men went in search of a third goal in the dying stages, but had to settle for a 2-0 win as Millwall’s winless run was extended to four games.

Match details

Millwall won the first corner of the game just a few minutes after the referee’s whistle, with Jake Cooper coming close from George Saville’s ball into the box. Truthfully, this was the closest that the visitors came in the early stages as Millwall started to impose themselves on the game.

With the Clarets passing the ball around the edge of Millwall’s penalty area, Johann Berg Gudmundsson decided to take the game by the scruff of the neck in the seventh minute. He ran inside and fizzed a powerful curling effort narrowly wide of Bartosz Białkowski’s near post for the first real chance of the game.

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella was finding similar space from the edge of the area, testing Białkowski from the opposite flank with a higher curling effort which the former Polish international needed to parry away. Jay Rodriguez challenged for the ball, but was flagged for offside.

One of Millwall’s better chances of the half came 15 minutes in when Zian Flemming was brought down for a free-kick about 35-yards out. The Dutchman took aim, with his curling shot seemingly dipping into the top corner of the net, but Arijanet Muric leaped up to make the save just in time.

Burnley were given similar chances from free-kicks as the Lions started to become increasingly physical. Cooper picked up the first card of the game for a foul, allowing Josh Brownhill to go for goal from the resulting free-kick, although his effort his the wall. Gudmundsson came much closer just a couple of minutes later with a free-kick right on the line of the penalty area, forcing Białkowski into a superb save.

Millwall realised that their best chance would come by frustrating their opponents. They gave away a succession of free-kicks which they defended excellently, ultimately limiting the time Burnley had on the ball in open play. Shaun Hutchinson picked up the second yellow card of the game after committing a number of fouls and complaining to the linesman, while Andreas Voglsammer was also booked shortly before half-time.

Burnley were determined to get the first goal of the game early in the second half. Tella played the ball from left flank towards Brownhill on the edge of the area. Saville managed to kick the ball away from him, but it rolled towards Rodriguez, who was standing right in front of the goal. He could only hit the side netting from an incredibly tight angle, however, giving Millwall a goal kick.

Flemming soon began to find some space. In the 53rd minute, he was played through on goal by Tom Bradshaw, but Muric was able to beat him to the ball and win the goal kick. Two minutes later, the Dutchman took aim from distance, forcing the Burnley goalkeeper into an impressive save at his near post.

Burnley started to turn the screw as the clock ticked towards the hour-mark, with Tella firing a powerful effort on the volley from the edge of the penalty area. While Białkowski made a good save to keep him out, it was a sign of things to come.

Substitute Manuel Benson picked up the ball down the right and cut inside, curling a cross towards Rodriguez in the centre of the box. The ball just evaded the striker, but instead fell to an unmarked Vitinho, who headed it into the back of the net from point-blank range.

Tella had the ball in the back of the net once again just four minutes after the restart, but it was disallowed for offside. It wouldn’t matter too much for the Clarets, however, who doubled their lead with just over 15 minutes to play. Brownhill was played into the penalty area down the right, testing Białkowski with a shot from an incredibly narrow angle. The goalkeeper inexplicably parried the ball in front of him, presenting Rodriguez with a tap-in to double the hosts’ lead.

This prompted Rowett to make a triple change, bringing on George Honeyman, Tyler Burey and Benik Afobe for Cresswell, Voglsammer and Bradshaw. However, it seemed to have the reverse effect, instead encouraging Burnley to go in search of a third goal. Benson and Tella both forced Białkowski into good saves, denying the hosts the chance to make it 3-0.

Burnley XI: 4-3-3: Muric; Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Vitinho; Brownhill, Cork, Cullen; Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Tella

Millwall XI: 5-2-3: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Flemming, Bradshaw, Voglsammer

Takeaways

A new formation

The 5-2-3 formation isn’t new to Millwall fans, but it’s a system that we’ve not seen used with this crop of players.

It meant that Bradshaw was playing as a lone striker with Flemming and Voglsammer on either side of him.

Did it work? At times, and it was nice to see the Lions operating with a wide threat, but it didn’t change their luck in the final third.

A costly mistake from Bart

Białkowski is known for having an error or two in him, but he can usually salvage the situation if he’s given the chance.

There was no such chance at Turf Moor, however, as he spilled the ball right into the path of Rodriguez, who couldn’t have dreamt of an easier goal.

His shot-stopping is obviously incredibly good, but one has to worry when you have a goalkeeper that is incident-prone as the 34-year-old often is.

The run continues

Millwall are now winless in their last four games and without a victory on the road since early March. The defeat leaves them in 20th place with seven points, just above the drop zone.

The Lions have had a tough start to the season, but this is obviously far below the expectation level.

Something will need to change if they’re to beat Cardiff City on Saturday.

Photo: Millwall FC