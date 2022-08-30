Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

TEAM NEWS: Burnley vs. Millwall

Alex Jones

MILLWALL travel to Turf Moor in search of their first away win of the season.

The Lions head into tonight’s match against Burnley on the back of a three-match winless run after they were beaten 1-0 by Reading at The Den on Saturday.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer are handed their first Championship starts against the Clarets this evening.

Scott Malone, Benik Afobe and George Honeyman all come out of the XI. Charlie Cresswell returns to the team, with Murray Wallace switching over to left wing-back.

Despite hinting at a change of formation, the Lions will be playing a 5-2-1-2 this evening.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Flemming; Voglsammer, Bradshaw

Substitutes: Long, Evans, Afobe, Mitchell, Malone, Burey, Honeyman

Here’s the Burnley team.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den