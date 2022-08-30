TEAM NEWS: Burnley vs. Millwall

MILLWALL travel to Turf Moor in search of their first away win of the season.

The Lions head into tonight’s match against Burnley on the back of a three-match winless run after they were beaten 1-0 by Reading at The Den on Saturday.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer are handed their first Championship starts against the Clarets this evening.

Scott Malone, Benik Afobe and George Honeyman all come out of the XI. Charlie Cresswell returns to the team, with Murray Wallace switching over to left wing-back.

Despite hinting at a change of formation, the Lions will be playing a 5-2-1-2 this evening.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Flemming; Voglsammer, Bradshaw

Substitutes: Long, Evans, Afobe, Mitchell, Malone, Burey, Honeyman

Here’s the Burnley team.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡 🚨 An unchanged starting XI for tonight’s game 📋 pic.twitter.com/5SC7TUz0Fy — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 30, 2022

Photo: Millwall FC