Millwall predicted XI vs Burnley – changes needed to end winless run

MILLWALL are back on the road as they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

Gary Rowett made three changes in Saturday’s defeat to Reading, with Jake Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Tom Bradshaw returning to the XI in place of Ryan Leonard, Billy Mitchell and Tyler Burey.

It was revealed after the game that Leonard had torn his hamstring in training, ruling him out for two to three months as a result. He joins Mason Bennett on the sidelines, although they’re the only two senior players that are injured at the moment.

Here’s NewsAtDen‘s predicted lineup for today’s match. Who do you think should start? Choose your starting XI using our squad selector here.

Goalkeeper: Bartosz Białkowski: No explanation needed.

Right wing-back: Danny McNamara: Was really poor against Reading but with Ryan Leonard out he’s Millwall’s only option.

Right centre-back: Charlie Cresswell: Dropped for the last two games but should come back into the XI in order to freshen up the back line.

Central centre-back: Crucial to the way Millwall bring the ball out from the back, and his leadership will be vital in what could be an incredibly tough evening.

Left centre-back: Jake Cooper: It’s been a poor start to the season for the 27-year-old, but the Lions are lacking options at the back to make significant changes.

Left wing-back: Murray Wallace: It’s not his strongest position, but with major concerns surrounding Scott Malone’s place in the starting lineup, he may be given the nod to start at left wing-back tonight.

Right centre-mid: Jamie Shackleton: Feels like a case of finding the right partner for George Saville, who’s arguably been Millwall’s best player so far this season. Jamie Shackleton was poor at The Den on Saturday but his quality is clear. Deserves another chance to prove he’s the right man, but faces tough competition from George Honeyman and Billy Mitchell.

Left centre-mid: George Saville: Has to be one of the first names on the team sheet. Created the most chances of any player on the pitch against Reading and has a creative edge which the Lions so desperately need.

Central attacking midfielder: Zian Flemming: Gary Rowett wants a spark up front and Zian Flemming is the obvious answer. Now isn’t the time to bed him in – the Lions need his quality in the final third immediately.

Right striker: Andreas Voglsammer: Impressed off the bench as a right winger against Reading and should’ve scored at the death. Ultimately he didn’t have enough time to truly change the game, showing that he should start tonight, especially with Benik Afobe in incredibly poor form.

Left striker: Tom Bradshaw: Could’ve won two penalties on Saturday and looked the most likely player to score. If he’s fit enough to start consecutive games, he should definitely keep his place in the XI.

Photo: Millwall FC