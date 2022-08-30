Behind Enemy Lines: Burnley vs. Millwall

MILLWALL travel to Burnley in search of their first away win of the Championship season.

However, the Lions are now winless in their last three league games and will be facing one of the division’s promotion contenders at Turf Moor.

We spoke to The Burnley Way to get the lowdown on the Clarets ahead of tonight’s game

1. What was last season like for Burnley?

Last season was hard to watch as a Burnley fan. Some of the worst football we’ve seen. The one shining light was Maxwell Cornet. He lifted the mood whenever he was on the pitch and gave us a chance. The games after Sean Dyche provided some optimism and gave us a chance, but ultimately it wasn’t enough.

2. Who’ve been the key signings and departures so far this summer?

It’s still hard to say who our key signings are, as there’s been such a turnover. Nathan Tella, Ian Maatsen, Vitinho, Josh Cullen, and Taylor Hardwood-Bellis have all stood out so far. We lost so many players; ultimately, the answer to the key departure is all; we’ve had to replace depth. Ben Mee, Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Maxwel Cornet and Nathan Collins are the most significant losses.

3. What’s the mood and expectation for the season?

The mood around the club is probably as positive as it’s been for a while. New owners are clearly making a considerable effort to build the club back up. A fantastic managerial appointment, with a clear vision on recruitment and a fresh play style. It’s very exciting. The expectation is probably top six; however, quietly optimistic, we can push for top two if we get one or two more signings.

4. How’s the start of your campaign been?

The start has been mixed. The squad is learning with each game. It’s an absolute joy to watch; need to start converting more draws into wins though. I can’t complain with only one loss, though.

5. Vincent Kompany is obviously a huge name in football but he’s quite new to the managerial scene – what’ve you made of him so far?

Saying all the right things so far and got us playing some lovely stuff. Still has a lot to learn, and you can see those continuous learnings game after game. He’s also been a massive part of the strong transfer window we’ve had – lots of players have said he’s the reason they’ve come.

6. What can Millwall fans expect from Burnley on Tuesday?

Before the Wigan game, I’d have said lots of possession and patient play. However, we added more directness to the play last time out, sacrificing a lot of possession. I’d expect the same starting lineup, though.

7. What are your thoughts on Millwall?

Good club with a passionate fanbase. I have family not too far away, so I always like to see them do well. Maybe not the start you would’ve wanted, but I think you’ll have a decent season.

8. Which Burnley player should Millwall fans be most worried about?

The beauty of this, compared to previous seasons, is we have a few. Tella, Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez are bang in form. Vitinho is a secret weapon; he can play anywhere and nutmegs for fun. Watch out for the GKs distribution too, and set up a lot of attacking moves from that.

9. Which Millwall player are you most worried about ahead of the game?

I always thought George Honeyman was a tidy little player. Do a job for you this season.

10. Predicted lineup and score prediction?

I think we’ll line up the same, potentially Samuel Bastien in for Johann Gudmundsson. I think you’ll cause us more problems than Wigan, but confident we’ll pick up our first 3 points on home turf this season.