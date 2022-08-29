Gary Rowett discusses Millwall’s ‘brutal’ fixtures

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has described the Championship as “brutal” as his side prepares for a Tuesday night trip to Burnley.

The Lions have already faced late kick-offs away at Swansea and Norwich, two games that were separated by just 72 hours despite their respective distances from South Bermondsey.

After their match at Turf Moor, Millwall’s next fixture on the road will be against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, with trips to Blackburn and Rotherham coming up as soon as the next international break comes to an end.

“It’s a brutal league,” Rowett said after Saturday’s defeat to Reading.

“You haven’t got time to feel sorry for yourself, you can’t feel sorry for yourself. The away fixtures early in the season have been some tough away fixtures, but you’ve got to play those games at some point.

“Certainly this year there’s a lot more travelling than in previous seasons, but it’s the same for everyone. We’ve got to go to Burnley, they’ve got to come to us. We went to Swansea and Norwich, they’ve got to come to us. It makes no difference.

“We’ll have to get back on it, we’ll have to certainly put in a performance that’s got a little more resolve, that’ll be the aim. Then let’s see if some of our attacking players, whichever we choose to play, can give us a little bit more creativity going forward.”

Photo: Millwall FC