Millwall boss on whether injuries impact transfers

GARY Rowett doesn’t believe that Ryan Leonard’s injury will impact how Millwall approach the final days of the summer transfer window.

The versatile midfielder tore his hamstring in training last week, ruling him out for two to three months as a result. Due to the fact that he’s capable of playing at centre-back and right wing-back, the Lions are now lacking depth in multiple areas.

Rowett already admitted that he wanted to add one more player before the window shuts on Thursday evening, but when asked whether he was keen to find a replacement for Leonard as well, the Millwall boss replied “no, I don’t think so.”

“We know where we are, we know what we want,” he added. “I don’t think that’s really changed. I think we’re a little bit light still, squad-wise. Numbers-wise we’re a little a bit light. We’ve still got room to add to that.

“Rather than just adding any player we want, it’s about adding the right type of player and a person that we think can help us. I don’t think it’ll massively change that, but it might make us at least think about players that we possibly would’ve considered letting out, if it’d been right for them.

“Maybe we have to be a little bit selfish and keep them here.”

