Millwall loan watch: Clean sheets for both ‘keepers

BOTH of Millwall’s loanee goalkeepers kept clean sheets in the National League South on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Sandford started for Dover Athletic, helping to shut out Hemel Hempstead in an emphatic 4-0 home win. The result sees his side bounce back from consecutive defeats and helps them climb up to seventh place after five games.

Joe Wright also picked up three points over the weekend, starting in goal for Bath City as they secured a 1-0 win away at newly promoted Farnborough, a result which maintains their four-match unbeaten run and sees them sit fifth in the league with 10 points.

Both players will be in action later today with Dover Athletic travelling to title-favourites Ebbsfleet United and Bath City hosting Slough Town and Twerton Park.

Elsewhere, Alex Mitchell’s St. Johnstone suffered their third consecutive defeat, losing 3-2 against Europa Conference League outfit Hearts at Tynecastle. The Saints have now won just one of their first five fixtures and sit third from bottom in the Scottish Premiership table.