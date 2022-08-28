Millwall boss on fine margins in Reading defeat

GARY Rowett highlighted the fine margins that ultimately saw his side’s 100% home record ended by a 1-0 defeat to Reading.

The Lions were beaten by an early goal from debutant Naby Sarr, although they had a plethora of chances to equalise in the second half, including a goal from Benik Afobe that was ruled out for offside.

Rowett’s men surged forward in search of a late equaliser, just like they did at Swansea, but this time they were unable to find the back of the net despite managing eight more shots than their opponents across the 90 minutes.

Speaking after the defeat, the Millwall boss did admit that he believed Afobe’s goal was correctly disallowed for offside, and while he was frustrated that his side were unable to take their chances, he admitted that they were deservedly beaten by the Royals.

“I think Benik got a touch. I think it’s probably offside, if Benik gets a touch it’s probably offside,” he explained.

“The officials said that Benik was offside on the initial ball in, which he wasn’t, so I’m not quite sure what they were seeing there, but ultimately he was offside, so it didn’t really matter.

“I’ve got no complaints about that necessarily, but it was those little moments where it didn’t quite go for us. We had a couple that just fell in the box, one where Vogi [Voglsammer] just looks like he’s about to score and the lad comes steaming across to make a last-ditch tackle.

“We have a couple of moments in the box with Bradders [Bradshaw] in the first half. Does he get pushed out of the way? I don’t know, the referee gives a similar one down in the bottom corner and says that one’s in the box and one’s not. I’ve got no idea what’s a foul anymore but I’ve got no complaints. We needed to be better to break Reading down.

“Second-half performance was far more encouraging, but ultimately we didn’t find the goal that changes the game.”

Photo: Millwall FC