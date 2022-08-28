Player ratings: Millwall 0-1 Reading

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 1-0 loss against Reading.
The Lions’ 100% home record came to an end as Naby Sarr’s early goal gave the Royals their first away win of the season.
Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in Saturday’s defeat at The Den.
Photo: Millwall FC
News at Den readers – how you can help support us
News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country.
Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.
You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.
Support News at Den