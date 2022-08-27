Gary Rowett on Millwall’s triple change

GARY Rowett made a bold move by bringing on three substitutes before the hour-mark against Reading.

The Millwall boss brought on Zian Flemming, Andreas Voglsammer and Tyler Burey, hoping to change the game with 30 minutes left to play.

Ultimately, his switch didn’t pay off, with the Royals running out as 1-0 winners to end the Lions’ 100% home record.

Asked about the decision to make such an early triple change, Rowett explained that “the idea really was that we’ve had such a good home record that there was no real need for one more game to change it.”

“I think we needed to do what we’ve done previously, that didn’t work today so ultimately after the game I had that thought ‘should I have started them, should I have started one or two of those? They had been good in training’. You don’t want to fall too far behind , but we have got 40 games left in the season so I think the important bit is that when they come into the team, they are ready to stay in the team and they are ready to help make the team better.

“But I think it’s important in the Championship to have players that can come on and affect the game, it’s as simple as that. Whether that’s from the start or whether that’s from the bench and today, certainly we didn’t affect the game enough from the start of the match. We need to be better at that.”

The triple substitution also saw Millwall move away from a five-at-the-back formation, instead lining up in a 4-2-3-1. Rowett has opted to avoid playing four defenders for much of his tenure at The Den, but admits that he may utilise it at some point in the future.

“I think we do whatever we can to win games. I think at home we’ve won something like 20 of the last 25, so you’d be stupid I think to change it unnecessarily if you stop winning games.

“I think away from home it’s something that we probably need to look at, we need to do something a little bit different. But look, we’ve done that for three years now, if the game doesn’t work we’ve changed it, if the players don’t perform at the start of the game we’ve changed it.

“We’ve often had good impact from those changes, good impact from the subs. Today it wasn’t quite enough to get us in the game but we’ll always try to do that, we want to win games here.

“The last thing I want to do is be sat here losing 1-0, having had the lions’ share of possession, the lions’ share of chances and shots, but ultimately I am and we have to perform better.”

