Millwall boss confirms Ryan Leonard injury

GARY Rowett has confirmed that Ryan Leonard will be ruled out for two to three months through injury.

The versatile midfielder has been in and out of Millwall’s team this season, but started in their last game away at Norwich City.

However, the 30-year-old was left out of their squad to face Reading at The Den, which Rowett revealed was due to him tearing his hamstring earlier in the week.

“He’s pulled his hamstring in training on Thursday,” Rowett said after the 1-0 defeat to the Royals.

“He came out on Friday, felt absolutely fine, wasn’t an issue. He then felt something in training, the same as he did on Thursday. He went for a scan, we thought it was pretty innocuous, and he’s torn his hamstring.

“It looks like he’ll be out for the best part of two to three months. It’s very disappointing, it didn’t look like anything in particular, he can’t even really remember an incident that he’s done it. It’s added to a pretty poor day.

“I’ve said to him that is does feel like he’s done something because, before he signed for the club, he had such a strong record of playing games. He’s so robust, Lenny, he’s such a fit lad, but for whatever reason here over the last two years, I think he’s missed the majority of it through injuries.

“It’s frustrating for him, and we’ll try and help him, we’ll try and pick him up. When you get in the team, you look good and suddenly you’ve got to make another change, it’s frustrating for us. Even so far this season, too many times we have to change the team, but that’s what you’ve got a squad for and that’s what you’ve got to do.

“That’s the way it is. You’re always going to get little things, but it’s disappointing for Lenny, such a serious one with hardly anything actually happening. It wasn’t like Benno’s [Bennett] where he’s sprinting and crosses it, and you can see the exact action. There was virtually nothing there.”

Photo: Millwall FC