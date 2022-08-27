REPORT: Millwall 0-1 Reading

MILLWALL’s 100% home record came to an end as they were beaten 1-0 by Reading at The Den.

The Lions started the game well, but found themselves 1-0 down after 14 minutes when Naby Sarr scored a debut goal from a free-kick.

As the hosts’ energy collapsed, Gary Rowett made a triple change before the hour-mark, but it failed to have the desired impact. Benik Afobe thought he’d levelled the scores through another free-kick, but the linesman flagged for offside.

Millwall pushed for a late equaliser, but it wasn’t to be as their winless run stretches to three matches.

Match details

Having started well away at Norwich in their last match, Millwall looked to take charge of the game early on at The Den. George Saville’s floated ball in the third minute was met by the head of Tom Bradshaw, who forced an early save from Joe Lumley to keep the scores level.

The Lions started building momentum but gave away a plethora of free-kicks in dangerous positions. Tom Ince’s poor deliveries ultimately prevented them from testing Bartosz Białkowski until the 14th minute, when he managed to hit one right on the money to help Reading take the lead.

His curled cross from the left flank was headed on by Sam Hutchinson, with the ball falling perfectly into the path of debutant Naby Sarr, who fired it into the back of the net to bag his first goal for the Royals since joining them yesterday morning.

This sucked the life out of Millwall, who lost all control of the game immediately after going behind. They failed to retain possession, with Reading happy to pass the ball around and frustrate their opponents. Lucas Joao’s injury in the 25th minute gave the hosts an opportunity to regroup, but they failed to improve as the half wore on.

Bradshaw may have been unlucky with two penalty incidents in the first half, but with the new rule on increased contact, there was no surprise when referee Chris Kavanagh failed to point to the spot, with the Lions trailing 1-0 going into the break.

As Millwall pushed for an equaliser shortly after the restart, it was Reading who came closest to grabbing the next goal. The Royals broke from one of the hosts’ attacks as Ince carried the ball towards the box. He played the ball off Joao, who was able to play Jeff Hendrick clean through on goal. Somehow, the former Burnley man was unable to score from point-blank range in the box, and the Lions cleared.

Rowett didn’t let things stay the same for long, however, making a triple substitution before the hour-mark. Andreas Voglsammer, Tyler Burey and Zian Flemming were brought on for Scott Malone, George Honeyman and Bradshaw. Malone was particularly frustrated that he was hooked so early on in the game, while the supporters were incensed that Bradshaw was brought off instead of Afobe.

For a second, it looked like the former Stoke striker had managed to prove them wrong, however. A Millwall free-kick was met by the head of Jake Cooper, with his headed effort diverting into the back of the net through Afobe. However, as The Den erupted, the linesman flagged for offside, keeping the scores level.

Afobe was once again in the spotlight as Millwall were given the space to break. The striker pushed forward with Burey ahead of him to his left, but he inexplicably opted against setting up the youngster, instead going for goal himself. His effort was blocked, however, and easily cleared by Reading.

In the dying stages of the game, the Royals were given the chance to seal the points as Hendrick won a 50/50 to play substitute Shane Long through on goal. Białkowski started to come for the ball but had to retreat once he realised he couldn’t get there, although the veteran striker somehow missed the target from the edge of the box.

Millwall pushed forwards as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes, and with seven additional minutes, they thought they’d have a chance to snatch another late result. It wasn’t to be for the Lions, however, as Reading held them off despite a mountain of late pressure, ending Millwall’s impressive home record and extending their winless run to three games.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cooper, Hutchinson, Wallace, Malone; Shackleton, Saville; Honeyman; Afobe, Bradshaw

Reading: 5-3-2: Lumley; Yiadom, Holmes, Hutchinson, McIntyre, Sarr; Hendrick, Fornah, Ndiaye; Ince, Joao

Takeaways

Slow starts return

Once again, Millwall conceded early on in a game, and this time they lost.

The Lions started well but paid the price for giving away a number of set pieces, going 1-0 down after 14 minutes through Sarr’s goal.

If they’re to turn around this poor run, they’ll have to be on the ball from the start of every game.

Triple sub changes nothing

Rowett rolled the dice early on in the game, but it didn’t work.

Voglsammer, Burey and Flemming were brought on to change the game, but they simply didn’t have the space to do anything.

Perhaps the Lions will look to start all three at Burnley on Tuesday.

A new system

With just over 30 minutes to play, Millwall shifted to a 4-2-3-1 formation. Wallace moved to left-back and Shackleton partnered Saville in midfield. Substitutes Flemming, Burey and Voglsammer played across the attacking midfield with Afobe up top.

It didn’t really change anything, however, even if the Lions looked like they’d snatch another stoppage-time equaliser.

A tactic to consider for the future, potentially.

